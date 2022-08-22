Law enforcement officials believe the body found in a submerged vehicle Sunday is "more than likely" that of Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old last seen almost three weeks ago at a campground party in Northern California, authorities said Monday.

Kiely was at the Prosser Family Campground on August 5 and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. August 6, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her disappearance was initially treated as a possible abduction, which law enforcement later explained was because they "had nothing to go on."

