Body camera video shows White deputy tell Black woman in Michigan he is 'more Black' than her

Tracey Douglas' lawsuit claims police officers discriminated against her because of her race after they responded to an altercation. The lawsuit states Douglas was injured in a dispute with a White couple.

A Black woman in Michigan says a Monroe County sheriff's deputy racially discriminated against her when responding to a fight between the woman and a White couple outside a liquor store in Lambertville, Michigan, according to a federal civil rights suit filed Monday.

Police body camera footage of officers' response to the incident obtained by CNN shows Tracy Douglas being questioned by a deputy about the details of the fight. The lawsuit identifies the deputy as Jack Hall. A statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department confirms that he is Caucasian.