During a December 2019 Oval Office interview with then-President Donald Trump, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward asked whether his bellicose rhetoric toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been intended to drive Kim to the negotiating table.

"No. No. It was designed for whatever reason, it was designed. Who knows? Instinctively. Let's talk instinct, okay?" Trump said. "Because it's really about you don't know what's going to happen. But it was very rough rhetoric. The roughest."