A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission over the weekend when three people became stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said.

Rescuers spotted the three people in the water Sunday about 25 miles off the coast of Empire, Louisiana, after they were reported missing by a concerned family member who said they had not returned from their fishing trip Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said in a news release.