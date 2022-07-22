Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for Uvalde victims' families, governor says

Former sports star Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

 Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Former sports star Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre "so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved," according to a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told CNN that Jackson flew in and presented a check for $170,000 to Abbott while in Uvalde to cover the expenses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.