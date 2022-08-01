Blinken accuses Russia of 'reckless, dangerous nuclear saber rattling' as he calls on Moscow to live up to arms control commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seen here on Capitol Hill in September 2021. Blinken called on Russia on August 1 to live up to its nuclear arms control commitments.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on Russia to live up to its nuclear arms control commitments, accusing Moscow of "reckless, dangerous nuclear saber rattling" as part of its war in Ukraine and warning of the negative impact the war will have on this month's conference to recommit to the importance of nuclear non-proliferation.

In remarks at the start of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference at the United Nations, the top US diplomat warned that the landmark agreement is "under increasing strain" due to not only the actions of Russia, but also of North Korea and Iran.

