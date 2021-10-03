Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban say By Clarissa Ward, Tim Lister and Ehsan Popalzai, CNN Oct 3, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque, where a funeral service for Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid's mother was being held.Reports on social media described a large detonation and emergency services rushing to the scene. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Afghanistan Asia Buildings And Structures Civilian Casualties Continents And Regions Explosions Kabul Middle East Middle East And North Africa Misc Organizations Mosques Points Of Interest Religious Buildings South Asia Taliban Unrest, Conflicts And War War Casualties More News News Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban say By Clarissa Ward, Tim Lister and Ehsan Popalzai, CNN 35 min ago 0 News A major oil spill threatens the California coast, officials say By Alta Spells, CNN 51 min ago 0 News Why everyone loves Fat Bear Week By Leah Asmelash, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News 5 charts that illustrate why being Hispanic or Latino is more than speaking Spanish By Nicole Chavez and Priya Krishnakumar, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines THOMAS: The death, debt and debauched Democrats Parkview comes up just short in Region 4-AAAAAAA opener at Newton Braves jump out to early lead, hang on against Mets Mississippi State escapes with upset win over No. 15 Texas A&M {{title}}
