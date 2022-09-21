Black NFL head coaches regularly perform about as well as White NFL head coaches yet face significant hurdles to getting and keeping their jobs, according to a Washington Post analysis published Wednesday.

Titled "How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches," the in-depth story examines the short history of Black NFL coaches, dating to when Art Shell was hired by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1989 as the first Black head coach in modern history. Since then, there have been 191 people hired as head coaches, yet just 24 have been Black -- a "glaring shortcoming" for a league in which a majority of the players are Black, the Post notes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.