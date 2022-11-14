Bipartisan Senate group says they are 'confident' they have the votes necessary to codify same-sex marriage

The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, seen here in November 2017, is one of the senators that is part of the group.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass and is urging leadership to put it on the floor for a vote as soon as possible, multiple sources told CNN.

The bipartisan group, which includes GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, said in a statement Monday that they "look forward to this legislation coming to the floor."