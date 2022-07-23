Biden's symptoms 'continue to improve' after Covid-19 diagnosis, physician says

President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden's symptoms "continue to improve" after being diagnosed Thursday with Covid-19, the President's physician said in a Saturday letter.

"His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. "His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

CNN's Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

