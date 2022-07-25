Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in Washington on July 22. Biden's Covid-19 symptoms have "almost completely resolved," his physician said in an update Monday.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 symptoms have "almost completely resolved," his physician said in an update Monday, as the President continues to isolate at the White House.

"When questioned, at this point, he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote.

