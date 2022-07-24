Syndication: Fall River Herald News

File photo - President Joe Biden speaks at Brayton Point Commerce Center in Somerset on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. 

 Marc Vasconcellos/USA Today Network

President Joe Biden's "symptoms continue to improve significantly," following his Covid-19 diagnosis Thursday, the President's physician wrote in a Sunday letter.

Biden's "predominant symptom now is sore throat," Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes, which he ascribes as likely due to "lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus," calling the development "encouraging."

CNN's Jen Christensen and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.