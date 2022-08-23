Biden's 'bodyman' and close confidant to depart the White House

President Joe Biden and his personal aide Stephen Goepfert walk along the Colonnade of the White House, June 2, to the Oval Office. Goepfert is set to leave the White House for a role at the Transportation Department.

 Cameron Smith/White House

Inside President Joe Biden's tight-knit inner circle, few -- if any -- White House aides have spent more time by his side in the last three years than Stephen Goepfert. That will change at the end of this week.

Goepfert, Biden's personal aide, is set to leave the White House for a role at the Transportation Department, marking the departure of a key cog on Biden's team who has been by the President's side at every major moment since the first months of his 2020 presidential campaign.

