Biden will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday

President Joe Biden will speak Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official tells CNN, as tensions between the two countries rise amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a visit to Taiwan.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The expected call comes as national security officials are quietly working to convince Pelosi of the risks her potential trip could pose during a highly sensitive moment between the self-governing island and China. Sources familiar with the speaker's plans say she is planning to visit in the coming weeks as part of a broader trip to Asia and has invited both Democrats and Republicans to accompany her. If she goes, she would be the first House speaker to visit in a quarter century.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

