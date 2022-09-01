President Joe Biden delivered a sober assessment of American democracy during a rare prime-time address, warning that Donald Trump and "MAGA Republicans" are a threat to American democracy. Conservative political commentator Scott Jennings discusses with CNN's John Berman.

President Joe Biden delivered his sharpest rebuke yet of Republicans and their fealty to his predecessor in an evening speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, alleging they "thrive on chaos" and warning their attempts to undermine democracy could devolve into violence.

"They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden said in front of Independence Hall, harnessing the historic setting to call for a reckoning on the movement led by former President Donald Trump.

