Biden tries to tackle his gas price problem by announcing sale of 15 million barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Amos Hochstein, here at a senate hearing on June 9, says Wednesday that Joe Biden plans to authorize additional oil releases 'if necessary.'

 Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/AP

President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December as he looks to lower gas prices ahead of the crucial midterm elections.

"With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," Biden said in a speech from the White House. "And I've told my team to be prepared to look further -- look for further releases in the months ahead if needed."

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.