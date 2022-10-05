Biden to tour Ian damage in Florida with DeSantis feud on hold for now

President Joe Biden is in Florida on Wednesday to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024.

For the time being, Biden and DeSantis have put their budding political rivalry aside, and their administrations have worked in concert since the hurricane's deadly collision with Florida's west coast. DeSantis will join other local officials to brief Biden on the response and recovery efforts, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday. The joint appearance will assure Floridians the state and federal government are coordinating closely to restore and rebuild, Jean-Pierre said.

CNN's Allison Malloy contributed to this report.