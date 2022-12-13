Biden to sign into law same-sex marriage bill, 10 years after his famous Sunday show answer on the issue

President Joe Biden, here a the White House earlier this month, will sign into law the same-sex marriage bill on Tuesday.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

One Sunday morning in May of 2012, Vice President Joe Biden shocked the country with an unexpected declaration delivered in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press": He came out in public support of same-sex marriage for the first time.

"I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women, and heterosexual men and women marrying another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties," Biden said when asked whether he was comfortable with same-sex marriage.

