Biden to personally meet with Griner and Whelan families Friday

US President Joe Biden, seen here in Washington, DC on September 15, will personally meet with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan at the White House on September 16, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Friday will personally meet with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan at the White House, his press secretary said.

This will be the first time he has met with them in person. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will meet with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, to assure them his administration is committed to securing the release of their loved ones and that they remain "front of mind." Biden will meet with them separately, an official said.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

