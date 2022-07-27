Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and will leave isolation

US President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders regarding the Chips Act, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2022.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after spending five days in isolation and will end the "strict isolation measures" he's been under for almost a week, his physician said Wednesday.

Biden took two antigen tests, one on Tuesday evening and one on Wednesday morning, that were both negative, Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

CNN's MJ Lee contributed to this report.

