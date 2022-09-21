Biden tells the United Nations that Putin's attempts to 'extinguish' Ukraine should 'make your blood run cold'

President Joe Biden speaks about a tentative railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 15.

 Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a harsh rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech at the United Nations, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine "shamelessly violates" the UN charter and declaring atrocities in Ukraine "should make your blood run cold."

"Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia sought conflict," Biden said in his speech.

