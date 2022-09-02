Biden taps Clinton campaign manager Podesta to implement climate spending in landmark law

President Joe Biden will announce on September 2 that White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy is leaving her post. McCarthy delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in April of 2021.

 Tom Brenner/Reuters

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden has tapped John Podesta, a Democratic operative and campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, to serve as senior adviser to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation.

Podesta will be tasked with implementing the climate measures in Democrats' historic climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed in August. He will also "chair the President's National Climate Task Force in support of this effort," the White House said in a statement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.