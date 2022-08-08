Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky and pledges federal support: 'We're not leaving'

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on August 8 are scheduled to travel to eastern Kentucky, where deadly flooding killed more than three dozen people and caused catastrophic damage to communities. Biden is seen here at the White House on August 5.

President Joe Biden visited eastern Kentucky on Monday and pledged the full support of the federal government as the commonwealth begins rebuilding following flooding that killed more than three dozen people and caused catastrophic damage.

The President was joined by Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and received a briefing on the ongoing response efforts to the flooding.

