Biden student loan plan could cost $24B per year, White House press secretary estimates

The White House struggled to answer questions about President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, simultaneously claiming that the President waited for the plan to be "fiscally balanced" before unveiling it and that there was no way to know how much the plan would cost.

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost about $24 billion per year, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN Thursday evening.

"Assuming that 75% of folks who take this on, the President's student loan cancellation plan, and you look at the average monetary, cash flow on that, it's going to be about $24 billion per year," she said on "Don Lemon Tonight."

