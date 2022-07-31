Biden still testing positive after rebound Covid-19 case but 'continues to feel well,' White House says

President Joe Biden is continuing to isolate at the White House on Sunday after testing positive for a rebound case of Covid-19 Saturday morning, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter Sunday that was released by the White House, adding that the President "continues to feel well," but, "unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."

 Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden is continuing to isolate at the White House on Sunday after testing positive for a rebound case of Covid-19 Saturday morning, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter Sunday that was released by the White House, adding that the President "continues to feel well," but, "unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."

Biden, who emerged from isolation earlier last week after testing negative on rapid antigen tests starting Tuesday, "will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," O'Connor writes, continuing "to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service, and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.