Biden signs new executive order on abortion rights: 'Women's health and lives are on the line'

President Joe Biden will sign another executive order on August 3 as part of his administration's efforts to help ensure access to abortion in light of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer to eliminate the federal right to the procedure.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to help ensure access to abortion in light of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer to eliminate the constitutional right to the procedure.

The President said the order helps women travel out of state to receive abortions, ensures health care providers comply with federal law so women aren't delayed in getting care and advances research and data collection "to evaluate the impact that this reproductive health crisis is having on maternal health and other health conditions and outcomes."

