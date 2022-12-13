Biden signs into law same-sex marriage bill, 10 years after his famous Sunday show answer on the issue

President Joe Biden, here a the White House earlier this month, will sign into law the same-sex marriage bill on Tuesday.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday landmark new federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples, capping both a personal and national evolution on an issue that's enjoyed growing acceptance over the past decade.

Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act before thousands of invited guests on the South Lawn at an event the White House said reflected the importance of the moment.