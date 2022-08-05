Biden signs bills tackling Covid relief fraud into law

President Joe Biden signs two bills aimed at combating fraud in the Covid-19 small business relief programs on August 5 at the White House in Washington.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden signed into law two bipartisan bills on Friday aimed at holding accountable individuals who commit fraud under pandemic relief programs.

The two new laws will extend the time period prosecutors have to prosecute individuals who committed fraud through the Paycheck Protection Program or Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, extending the statute of limitations for criminal and civil enforcement against a borrower to 10 years.

CNN's Evan Perez and Sean Lyngaas contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.