Biden set to speak on Manchin-Schumer climate and economic deal

President Joe Biden will speak on July 28 on the economic and climate package announced by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that's giving a surprise boost to the President's legislative agenda.

 Getty Images/AP

President Joe Biden will speak Thursday on the economic and climate package announced by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that's giving a surprise boost to the President's legislative agenda.

The speech will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET in the State Dining Room, the White House said.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.