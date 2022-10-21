Biden set to rally on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters

President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test on October 17, in Washington.

 Susan Walsh/AP

In the days and even weeks after President Joe Biden took the dramatic step to order the cancellation of student loan debt for up to 40 million Americans, it wasn't clear that he'd ever focus publicly on the issue again.

Passing references deep into broad policy speeches were as much as Biden was willing to give the issue, a reflection of both the arduous and divided internal policy process -- and caution inside the White House political team about the broader salience of the issue.