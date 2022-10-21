1244060461

President Joe Biden said on October 21 that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024. Biden is seen here on October 18 in Washington, DC.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, it is his "intention" to do so.

"The reason I'm not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be -- I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it's my intention -- my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision," Biden told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart in an interview at Delaware State University in Dover.