Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in Washington on July 22. Biden's Covid-19 symptoms have "almost completely resolved," his physician said in an update Monday.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden is "feeling great" as his symptoms from Covid-19 begin to wane, he said Monday, projecting a relatively simple bout with a disease that continues to infect millions of Americans.

"I had two full nights of sleep all the way through," he told reporters, who posed questions to him virtually after he participated in an event by video conference from the White House residence.

