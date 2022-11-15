Biden says allies working in 'total unanimity' after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2

US President Joe Biden, seen here on November 14, begins his final day at the Group of 20 Summit dealing with another crisis surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine -- this time involving a NATO ally.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to "figure out exactly what happened" after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally.

"We agreed to support Poland's investigations into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border and we're gonna make sure we figure out exactly what happened," Biden told reporters following his emergency roundtable with leaders at the G20 Summit.

