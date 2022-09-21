Biden returns to UN as world grapples with Putin's latest provocations in Ukraine war

President Joe Biden speaks about a tentative railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 15.

 Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden returns to the green-marbled United Nations stage Wednesday hours after Russia's president announced in a provocative speech an escalation in his war effort in Ukraine, setting up a rhetorical showdown between the two leaders on the international stage.

Biden had already planned to make the Ukraine war a centerpiece of his yearly UN address, with aides previewing a harsh message for Moscow. But President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he is ordering a "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens in the Ukraine war and again raising the specter of using nuclear weapons dramatically increases the stakes for Biden's address.

