1411483165

President Joe Biden, pictured here at the White House on July 28, in Washington, DC, remains positive for Covid and 'continues to feel well,' his doctor says.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is still testing positive for Covid-19 and "continues to feel well" as he experiences a rebound case of the virus, according to his physician.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo on Monday that the President tested positive for Covid-19 on an antigen test earlier in the morning, "as could be anticipated," and continues to follow "strict isolation measures" at the White House.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.