Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters

President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, October 18, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections.

At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday, Biden said that if Democrats elect more senators and keep control of the House in the midterms then he'd make abortion a top issue.

