On October 27, President Joe Biden predicted that student loan borrowers will start receiving relief -- which is currently on hold over a court challenge -- within weeks. Biden is seen here in Washington, DC, on October 25.

President Joe Biden predicted Thursday that student loan borrowers will start receiving relief -- which is currently on hold over a court challenge -- within weeks, projecting confidence that his administration will win the challenge.

"We're going to win that case. I think in the next two weeks you're going to see those checks going out," Biden told Nexstar's Washington Correspondent Reshad Hudson.