Biden offers stark 'Armageddon' warning on the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats

President Joe Biden delivered a stark warning on October 6 about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats.

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine.

"First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going," Biden warned during remarks at a Democratic fundraiser in New York where he was introduced by James Murdoch, the youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, according to the pool report.

