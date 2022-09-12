Biden makes a passionate plea: 'Beating cancer is something we can do together'

President Joe Biden is ramping up his travel schedule the week of September 12 with the midterm elections fast approaching.

President Joe Biden sought to deliver a unifying speech in Boston on Monday focused on his "Moonshot" initiative to reduce cancer deaths in the United States -- a stop that's part of a ramped up travel schedule highlighting his administration's accomplishments ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden told an audience at Boston's John F. Kennedy Library and Museum that his goal is to cut cancer death rates by at least 50% in the next 25 years. The President also said he wants to "create a more supportive experience for patients and families."

