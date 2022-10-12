Biden kicks off Western swing by designating WWII training ground as national monument

President Joe Biden, pictured here at the White House on October 11, will kick off a four-day western swing Wednesday by traveling to Camp Hale in Colorado.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Joe Biden kicked off a four-day western swing Wednesday by traveling to Camp Hale in Colorado to designate a World War II training ground site as a national monument and move to pause new mineral, oil and gas leasing in the protected area.

The President signed a proclamation establishing the 53,804-acre Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. While Biden has expanded some existing national monuments since becoming president, Wednesday marks the first time the President has used the 1906 Antiquities Act to create a national monument since taking office.

