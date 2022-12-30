Biden issues end-of-year pardons to six individuals

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden pardoned six individuals Friday who had already completed sentences for their offenses, including drug-related crimes and second-degree murder, and had become active in their communities following their release.

The White House said Biden was a believer in second chances and that those he pardoned Friday had "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them."