Biden in Puerto Rico: 'We're going to make sure you get every single dollar promised'

President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House on September 26 in Washington, DC.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are visiting Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Monday -- weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory.

In Puerto Rico, Biden received a briefing on the storm and met with individuals who have been impacted. He also announced $60 million in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law to shore up levees and flood walls, and to create a new flood warning system to help residents better prepare for future storms.

