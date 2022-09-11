Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon ceremony: 'This is a day not only to remember, but a day of renewal and resolve'

President Joe Biden stands during a moment of silence during a ceremony at the Pentagon on September 11, to honor and remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

 Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at a remembrance event Sunday at the Pentagon, delivering heartfelt remarks that honored those killed there.

"I know for all those of you who lost someone, 21 years is both a lifetime and no time at all," Biden said at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. "It's good to remember. These memories help us heal, but they can also open up the hurt and take us back to that moment when the grief was so raw."

CNN's Rashard Rose, Aaron Pellish and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

