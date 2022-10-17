Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters during a walk in Cape Henlopen State Park, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 20.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.

It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has spent more than a quarter of his time working from his home state of Delaware, either at his house in Wilmington or his Rehoboth Beach property.

