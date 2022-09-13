Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One on April 14. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Wilmington, Delaware, on September 13 to cast their ballots in the state's primary election.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary.

Asked about the purpose of his trip, added to his public schedule at the last minute, the President said he was there "to vote." Moments later, he and the first lady entered the Laird Performing Arts Center at the Tatnall School, cast their ballots and promptly departed.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

