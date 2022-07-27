Biden 'feeling great' and back to work in person after testing negative for Covid-19

US President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders regarding the Chips Act, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2022.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he's "feeling great" and is back to working in person after isolating in the White House and recovering from what has been described as a mild case of Covid-19.

The President, addressing the nation from the Rose Garden, credited the vaccines, booster shots and the Paxlovid antiviral treatment he was prescribed for averting a severe case of the virus. Biden, 79, is at high risk for a severe case of Covid-19 due to his age.

