Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19 Wednesday following rebound diagnosis

President Joe Biden, pictured here on July 28, continues to test positive for Covid-19 and will stay in isolation, his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a new letter released on August 3.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

President Joe Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19 and will stay in isolation, his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a new letter released Wednesday.

After taking a five-day course of Pfizer's antiviral drug, Paxlovid, when he first tested positive on July 21, Biden tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19 on Saturday and resumed isolation. He has not left the White House in 14 days.

CNN's DJ Judd and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.