Biden calls atrocities in Ukraine a 'genocide' for the first time

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the atrocities being uncovered in Ukraine qualify as genocide, a designation he'd previously avoided but which he said he now believes is warranted.
"I called it genocide because it's become clearer and clearer that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting," Biden told reporters in Iowa after using the term earlier in a speech.
"We'll let the lawyers decide, internationally, whether or not it qualifies," he went on, "but it sure seems that way to me."
It was a dramatic rhetorical escalation in the US view of what is happening on the ground in Ukraine, which Biden has previously deemed war crimes.
In his remarks earlier, Biden said Americans' budgets shouldn't depend on whether a dictator "commits genocide" in another country, an apparent reference to Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away," Biden said in Iowa, where he was unveiling a new rule on ethanol.
"To help deal with this Putin price hike, I've authorized the release of 1 million barrels per day from the strategic petroleum reserve," Biden added.
Biden has previously stopped short of calling what is underway in Ukraine a genocide.
"No, I think it is a war crime," he said April 4 when questioned whether atrocities revealed in Bucha, Ukraine, would constitute a genocide.
While decrying war crimes and atrocities, he and his aides have said the actions seen in Ukraine don't rise to the "genocide" level.
"We have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes. We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this month.
On Sunday, Sullivan told CNN's Jake Tapper that calling it "genocide" isn't as important as calling out the atrocities.
"In my opinion, the label is less important than the fact that these acts are cruel and criminal and wrong and evil, and need to be responded to decisively," he said.
Biden has previously offered views of the situation in Ukraine they go beyond what his administration has officially declared. He said in mid-March that Putin was a "war criminal," a view his press secretary later said was a description "from the heart."
The administration officially said war crimes were underway a few weeks later.
It's another moment of Biden getting ahead of his administration's official stance.
Visiting Warsaw later in March, Biden said in a speech that Putin "cannot remain in power." Later, he said he was speaking after an emotional visit with refugees, and the United States wasn't pursuing a policy of regime change in Russia.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.