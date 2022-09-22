Biden briefed on Hurricane Fiona, commits to 100% federal funding for debris removal, rescue ops and power restoration

President Joe Biden is scheduled be briefed remotely September 22 by Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on the situation on the island in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, an administration official told CNN.

 CNN Weather

President Joe Biden participated in a briefing Thursday afternoon on the situation in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona and announced he was authorizing 100% federal funding for debris removal, search and rescue and power restoration as a result of the storm.

During the briefing, which took place at FEMA's Region 2 Office at One World Trade in New York City, Biden said he wanted to "make sure the people of Puerto Rico have everything, everything that they can possibly need," adding, "We are with you. We are not going to walk away. We mean it."

CNN's Sam Fossum, Melissa Alonso, Ana Melgar Zuniga and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

