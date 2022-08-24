Biden announces student loan relief for borrowers making less than $125,000

President Joe Biden and his team are set to make an announcement on student loans August 24, which will include a final extension of the federal loan repayment freeze and more relief for low-income borrowers.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new steps to address student loan debt, which includes forgiving up to $20,000 for some borrowers and extending the payment freeze one final time until the end of the year.

The President's sweeping plan on student loans follows extended, down-to-the-wire negotiations at the White House among stakeholders and lawmakers ahead of when payments were set to resume at the end of this month. The decision is already disappointing many, with those on the left arguing that the President should have provided even more loan forgiveness and those on the right asserting that Biden is punishing Americans who avoided going into debt. But it fulfills one of Biden's campaign promises, issuing major reforms to America's student loan system and providing relief to millions of current and future borrowers.

